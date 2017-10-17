Washington state

Man accused of drowning boy and dumping his body in bin

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 6:00 PM

EVERETT, Wash.

A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.

The Snohomish Sheriff's Office says the suspect from Kerville, Texas, was booked into Snohomish County Jail Tuesday on investigation of first-degree murder.

Authorities searched for Dayvid Pakko for hours after the boy was reported missing from this apartment Monday afternoon. Searchers found his body early Tuesday in a trash bin at his apartment complex.

The suspect was visiting family in Lynnwood and watching the boy Monday. According to a probable-cause document, he told investigators he filled a bathtub with water, called the boy to the bathroom and held him down in the water.

The document says the suspect told investigators he changed the boy's clothes, wrapped him in a blanket, put him in a cardboard box and put the box in a nearby dumpster.

