Officials work to identify boy killed by hit-and-run driver

Officials have not been able to identify a boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Washington state.
The Yakima Herald reports that the boy was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday while walking on or near a road. A second driver stopped and called 911 after striking his body.
Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says he is surprised that nobody is looking for the boy. Hawkins believes he is around 13 to 15 years old, but another doctor is coming to Yakima to help him determine the boy's age.
Hawkins said the victim is Native American. His fingerprints have been sent to the state and the FBI for analysis, but Hawkins said his age makes it unlikely they will be on file.
