Brother of Bellingham officer accused of assault surrenders

The brother of a Bellingham police officer who is accused alongside his brother of assaulting two men has turned himself in.
The Bellingham Herald reports that 37-year-old Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal surrendered on Monday with his attorney at his side. He was charged with complicity to commit second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and complicity to commit felony harassment.
The officer, 31-year-old Sukhdev Dhaliwal, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree assault, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Jagmeet Dhaliwal's attorney, Adrian Madrone, said there is significantly more to the story to tell on behalf of the brothers, but that it would come at a later time.
The brothers were both released without bond. They're accused of assaulting two men, a 19- and 20-year-old, over a family member's relationship dispute.
