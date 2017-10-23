Washington state

Brother of Bellingham officer accused of assault surrenders

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:46 PM

BELLINGHAM, Wash.

The brother of a Bellingham police officer who is accused alongside his brother of assaulting two men has turned himself in.

The Bellingham Herald reports that 37-year-old Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal surrendered on Monday with his attorney at his side. He was charged with complicity to commit second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and complicity to commit felony harassment.

The officer, 31-year-old Sukhdev Dhaliwal, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree assault, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Jagmeet Dhaliwal's attorney, Adrian Madrone, said there is significantly more to the story to tell on behalf of the brothers, but that it would come at a later time.

The brothers were both released without bond. They're accused of assaulting two men, a 19- and 20-year-old, over a family member's relationship dispute.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

    Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. CREDITS: Timelapse videos courtesy of Sigma Sreedharan Photography and the National Weather Service

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis 0:34

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis
Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG 2:37

Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG
UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.' 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.'

View More Video