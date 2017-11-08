Washington state

Judge: Lawsuit over young immigrant's arrest can go forward

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:46 PM

SEATTLE

A federal judge in Seattle says a lawsuit by a Mexican man who was arrested in February, despite his participation in a program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, can go forward.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was held in custody for six weeks, even though he had no criminal record and was participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The arrest was seen as a signal that the program might be eroded under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Ramirez challenged the government's decision to strip him of the program's protections. The Justice Department sought to have the case dismissed, saying whether to grant someone protection under DACA is up to the government.

But in a decision Wednesday, Judge Ricardo Martinez said Ramirez Medina had made enough of a showing that the immigration agents didn't follow their own protocols for stripping DACA protections to let the case proceed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

    Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. CREDITS: Timelapse videos courtesy of Sigma Sreedharan Photography and the National Weather Service

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis 0:34

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis
Tumwater's Croft, Timberline's Stevenson sign to play for Division I programs 1:05

Tumwater's Croft, Timberline's Stevenson sign to play for Division I programs
Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas doubtful for Arizona game, Dion Jordan will debut 2:34

Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas doubtful for Arizona game, Dion Jordan will debut

View More Video