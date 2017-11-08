Authorities identify man killed near Portland State campus

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed near Portland State University's campus as 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo.
KGW-TV reports that Tejeda-Manzo was fatally shot Tuesday morning. Responding officers found him wounded in front of a business and provided aid, but he died on scene.
Witnesses told officers they heard a fight before the shooting. They also told officers that several people ran away after the gunfire.
Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate a suspect.
