Washington state

Salmonella outbreak in Washington, Oregon tied to fruit

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington state health officials say a Salmonella outbreak involving pre-cut fruit sold at Washington and Oregon grocery stores has sickened 18 people.

The Washington state Department of Health said Friday that 16 people in Washington and two in Oregon have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

Most of the people diagnosed were in King and Snohomish counties with one each in Mason, Pierce, Thurston and Yakima counties. Officials say in Oregon the cases were found in Multnomah and Wasco counties.

Officials say people who bought pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe from around Oct. 25 to Dec. 1 from QFC, Fred Meyer, Rosauers and Central Market should throw it away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lab results identified Salmonella Newport as the cause. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

People experiencing any of the symptoms should contact their health care provider.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

    Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. CREDITS: Timelapse videos courtesy of Sigma Sreedharan Photography and the National Weather Service

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis 0:34

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis
Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:39

Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup
Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game 2:29

Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game

View More Video