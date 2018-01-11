State agency gives drivers' info to immigration authorities

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5 in Washington

Several cars from an Amtrak train plunged onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington, after it derailed on a railway bridge on Monday, December 18. Amtrak confirmed train 501 was involved in the incident in an tweet and officials from Washington State Department of Transport warned that all the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 had been closed. The train was the first to run on a new route connecting Seattle and Portland.