The Rev. Oliver Duggan prepares communion during a joint funeral Mass for former Gov. John Spellman and that of his wife, Lois Spellman, their caskets covered in a dual white pall, at St. James Cathedral Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Seattle. John Spellman, the last Republican to serve as Washington's chief executive, died last month at the age of 91. Lois Spellman, his wife of 63 years, died days later.
Ex-Gov. John and Lois Spellman remembered at joint funeral

February 12, 2018 07:46 PM

Former Washington Gov. John Spellman and wife Lois Spellman were remembered Monday for their public service, Catholic faith and a devoted marriage that spanned more than 60 years.

The Seattle Times reports a joint funeral was held for the couple at St. James Cathedral in Seattle.

John Spellman, who was elected the first King County executive in 1969 and Washington's last Republican governor in 1980, died Jan. 16 at age 91. Lois Spellman died nine days later at age 90.

John Spellman served a single term. He drew kudos for producing a budget on his first day in office, for defusing prison overcrowding, and for his open-door policy and friendly relations with the Legislature.

Lois Spellman was known for a life of service to her family and community, including efforts to promote volunteerism, food banks and Northwest artists.

