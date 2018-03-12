Seattle, other cities break high temperature records

The National Weather Service says Seattle hit 73 degrees Monday and broke the day's record for high temperatures, along with other cities across Western Washington.
The weather service says the thermometers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport broke the day's previous record of 68 degrees set in 1998 around noon.
About 30 minutes later the airport recorded 71 degrees and made Monday the earliest da of any year for 70-plus degree temperatures since the service began keeping records in the 1940s. Seattle went on to see 73 degrees for the day.
Other records highs were recorded in Olympia, Quillayute and Hoquiam with 71 degrees and in Bellingham with 70 degrees.
