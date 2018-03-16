Washington state

Seattle infectious-disease outbreaks cause concern

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 06:09 AM

SEATTLE

Public health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about a variety of outbreaks of serious infectious diseases among people who are homeless in Seattle and throughout King County.

The Seattle Times reports Seattle-King County Public Health is investigating outbreaks of Group A Streptococcus, shigella, and a rare group of infections transmitted by body lice among people who are homeless.

Health officials also are monitoring a potential outbreak of hepatitis A, a potentially fatal disease that spread in San Diego.

The county board of health passed a resolution Thursday urging more sanitation and hygiene services for unsheltered homeless people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the meeting, Seattle officials described efforts to increase toilets, hot water and hand-washing stations at the city's six sanctioned encampments, and to bring hand-washing kits to the city's many unsanctioned camps.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5 in Washington

View More Video