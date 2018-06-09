Social media role in mountaineering mishaps growing

A cloud hovers over Mount Adams in Yakima, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. Mount Adams, known by the area's first inhabitants as Pah-to, is the second tallest mountain in Washington. From the slopes of Mount Adams and across much of the West, there's growing concern that social media may be playing a role in the increasing number of mountaineering accidents. Yakima Herald-Republic via AP Sofia Jaramillo