Couple stranded in Pacific while sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham, rescued by Coast Guard

A couple sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham were rescued Saturday about 180 miles off the Washington coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They ran into rough weather and seas and were hoisted to safety by helicopter.
By
