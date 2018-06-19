Kennewick homeowner tries to pet coyote in his house

A semi truck carrying vegetables rolled on Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Monday morning, June 18, blocking both northbound lanes. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
A couple sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham were rescued Saturday about 180 miles off the Washington coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They ran into rough weather and seas and were hoisted to safety by helicopter.
With perfect weather and water conditions bringing people out on the Long Lake waters early Sunday morning Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Swanson joins Lacey Fire District 3 personnel for added safety patrols.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.
Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.