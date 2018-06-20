Another decades-old Tacoma murder solved? Suspected killer of 12-year-old Michella Welch arrested

A man suspected of killing 12-year-old Michella Welch more than three decades ago was arrested Wednesday, Tacoma police said.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 60s and was taken into custody in Pierce County. He has not been identified.

Prosecutors are expected to charge the man Thursday.

Police declined to talk about the arrest or how they linked the man to Welch's death. A news conference set for Thursday is expected to provide answers.

This is the second cold case Tacoma detectives have made an arrest in over the last two months.

Welch was abducted March 26, 1986, from Puget Park.

Tacoma Cold Cases from 1986

She disappeared after she went to look for one of her siblings who’d gone to use the restroom at a nearby business. A tracking dog found her body late that night in a makeshift fire pit area in a gulch near the park.

Welch died of a cut to the neck. She'd been sexually assaulted.

Detectives long believed the same man killed Welch and 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian, who disappeared from Point Defiance Park Aug. 4, 1986, because of similarities in the cases.

DNA showed in 2016 that different men killed the two girls.

Bastian's suspected killer was arrested in May at his home in Eureka, Illinois. Robert D. Washburn, 60, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.