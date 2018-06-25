U.S. Supreme Court sends Richland florist case back to state

The U.S. Supreme Court has sent the case of a Richland florist accused of discriminating against a gay couple back to the Washington State Supreme Court to consider again.

The order on the Arlene's Flowers case was expected in light of the recent ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case in Colorado, said Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The Supreme Court ruled on May 4 in favor of the baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But it passed on deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbians.

It's the same question at the heart of the case involving Richland florist Barronelle Stutzman, 73, who refused to create flower arrangements for the wedding of same-sex couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed because of her religious beliefs.

The state Supreme Court will evaluate the case in light of the Cakeshop case and decide if it affects the Richland case.

"I am confident they will come to the same conclusion they did in their previous, unanimous ruling upholding the civil rights of same-sex couples in our state," Ferguson said. He and the couple sued Stutzman.

The state Supreme Court ruled that she violated the state's anti-discrimination law and the Consumer Protection Act. Stutzman appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has rightfully asked the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider Baronelle's case in light of the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision," said Kristen Waggoner, a senior attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents both the Colorado baker and Stutzman.

"In that ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court denounced government hostility toward the religious beliefs about marriage held by create professionals," she said.

The state of Washington, acting through its attorney general, has shown similar hostility, she said.

Arlene's Flowers store on Lee Boulevard in Richland.

The Supreme Court justices’ limited ruling in turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on that commission when it ruled against Colorado baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips’ rights under the First Amendment.

When the justices heard arguments in the case, in December, Justice Anthony Kennedy was plainly bothered by comments by a member of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission that ruled against the baker.

"The commission's hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment's guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion," he wrote in his majority opinion.

But the larger issue "must await further elaboration," he wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.