Raging wildfire forces evacuations in central Washington

A wildfire raging in central Washington is threatening several homes and has prompted officials to order evacuations.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says in a statement late Saturday that the Chelan County blaze has burned about 400 acres and is growing.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2bOR51d) the fire began at 3:30 p.m. near the town of Peshastin. Chelan County Emergency Management officials tell the station that power outages are possible as the blaze may affect high-voltage wires.
The fire marshal's statement says the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Icicle River Middle School in Leavenworth.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Comments