Sandbags available for Thurston County residents

Need sandbags? Here’s a list of places to pick them up, courtesy of Thurston County Emergency Management.
Not all locations have filled bags, so bring a shovel and be prepared to fill empty bags with bulk sand.
▪ Fire Station 1-2, 10828 Littlerock Road, Rochester (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 1-3, 18346 Albany St., Rochester (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 1-4, 2641 114th Way (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 91, 125 Delphi Road NW (filled bags, empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 93, 2815 Summit Lake Shore Road NW (filled bags, empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 95, 5911 Black Lake Blvd. SW (empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-1, 187 Hodgden St. SE, Tenino (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-2, 17134 Old Hwy 99 SE, Tenino (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-3, 5405 Skookumchuck Road SE (empty bags and sand)
▪ Fire Station 13-1, 3707 Steamboat Loop NW (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 13-2, 8113 Steamboat Island Road NW (filled bags, empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Southeast Thurston Fire Authority, 709 Mill Road (filled bags)
▪ City of Tumwater Fire Department, 7007 Capitol Blvd. SW, behind blue building (filled bags)
▪ Town of Bucoda, 605 N. Main St. (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ City of Olympia Public Works, call 360-753-8333 for information.
▪ City of Yelm Public Works, 901 Rhoton Road. SE, Yelm (empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Thurston County Emergency Management, 9521 Tilley Road SW, Olympia. Filled bags are available 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 360-867-2800 prior to pickup.
For more information, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/em/Flood/Sandbagging.htm.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments