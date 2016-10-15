Weather

October 15, 2016 5:09 PM

No injuries reported after tree falls on Lacey home

By Lisa Pemberton

No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a home near Mullen Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast on Saturday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

The home was evacuated, and a gas leak was reported, the district posted on Twitter. No other information was available.

There were a couple of reports of trees crashing into homes on Saturday afternoon, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. Exact locations were not released.

