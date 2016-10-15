No injuries reported after tree falls on Lacey home

No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a home near Mullen Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast on Saturday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The home was evacuated, and a gas leak was reported, the district posted on Twitter. No other information was available.
There were a couple of reports of trees crashing into homes on Saturday afternoon, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. Exact locations were not released.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments