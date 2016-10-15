Storm comes up short of expectations

Saturday’s highly anticipated windstorm didn’t stir up historic amounts of damage in Thurston County, but it knocked down a few trees and spoiled homecoming dances at three high schools.
Sunday’s forecast isn’t too shabby, according to Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Seattle.
“I think we’ll have some sun breaks, a few showers but it actually won’t be that breezy,” he said.
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a home near Mullen Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast on Saturday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The home was evacuated, and a gas leak was reported, the district posted on Twitter. No other information was available.
There were a couple of reports of trees crashing into homes Saturday afternoon, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. Exact locations were not released.
Power was knocked out to hundreds of customers in Thurston County during the afternoon as wind gusts picked up in the area.
One of the biggest outages was reported at about 3:45 p.m. in several neighborhoods around Olympia High School, affecting more than 1,000 customers, according to Puget Sound Energy.
An additional 971 customers south of Yelm in the Lawrence Lake area lost power at about 1:45 a.m., according to the utility.
As of 4:30 p.m., neighborhoods reporting smaller outages included Boston Harbor, Johnson Point, Homann Park in Lacey, 93rd Avenue Southeast and Pattison Lake. Several of the early outages lasted about an hour.
By 7 p.m., about 16,750 customers in Western Washington were without power. In Thurston County, about 225 customers near Kelly’s Corner on Yelm Highway were still in the dark, according to the utility.
At 7:30 p.m., crews were working to restore power for about 700 Mason County Public Utility District customers, on the north and east side of Harstine Island and in the Collins Lake area on the Tahuya Peninsula, according to Joel Myer, a spokesman for the utility.
EMERGENCY SHELTERS
Interfaith Works opened its Emergency Overnight Shelter at First Christian Church for the storm.
About 100 peopled stayed in the shelter on Friday night, and organizers were expecting a larger crowd Saturday.
Mark Collins, the shelter’s site director, said many of the guests would typically sleep on the street or in a homeless encampment. He said he and others went to homeless camps late last week to let folks know about accommodations, which included food, television and a warm place to stay.
“There were a few diehards out there who said, ‘We’re here and we’re staying.’ ” Collins said. “And a lot of the people said, ‘Thank you, we’re headed into town.’ ”
Throughout the day, residents brought in donations of dry socks, blankets, sleeping bags, survival gear and food.
Deena Kettle, who works for Family Education & Support Services’ Parent-Child Assistance Program, contacted the Olive Garden in Olympia to see whether it could match her organization’s donation to buy some soup.
Instead, the manager donated 20 pans of pasta, sauce and breadsticks — enough to feed 100 people, Kettle said.
“He said, ‘Forget about it. I’m not going to take your money, and I don’t need your donation form, I want you to take this,’ ” recalled Kettle, her eyes filling with tears. “It was pretty great.”
Tumwater resident Nancy Welton donated 100 pieces of fried chicken that she bought from a grocery store. She said she learned about the shelter’s need for food donations from her pastor.
“I’m very concerned about the homeless in this area, they have such a terrible situation, especially when it starts raining and gets so bad,” Welton said. “For them to be out in the storm is outrageous. I wish that a lot of the public offices would open to take more people in.”
Brianna Casterline of Lakewood said if the shelter wasn’t open, she would have been on the streets during the windstorm. She has several health problems, so she was glad to be indoors and warm.
Casterline said she wasn’t expecting a restaurant-style meal, and noted that Olive Garden pasta and Welton’s donated chicken was a treat.
“Oh, that was good,” Casterline said, smiling.
EVENTS CANCELED
Homecoming dances scheduled for Saturday evening were canceled for students at Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm high schools.
“This decision was really agonizing because we know all the preparation and reservations that occurred,” Olympia High Principal Matt Grant stated in a message sent to families Saturday morning. “We thought we would avoid the brunt of the storm by going earlier but the forecast changed from evening time to late afternoon. Any significant risk of harm to our students is not worth holding a dance. We will plan to reschedule the dance and announce the time as soon as possible. We appreciate your flexibility and regret the last minute notice of this cancellation. I realize that this is disappointing for our students but hope you can understand that safety is our primary concern.”
Tumwater and Yelm have already rescheduled their dances for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Meantime, Capital High School canceled its fall drama production “Ask Any Girl” on Saturday night.
“The show will hit the stage again next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20, 21 and 22 in the Capital High School Performing Arts Auditorium,” the school district posted on its website.
For ticket information, call Capital’s box office at 360-596-8053.
DAMAGE?
Residents are advised to rake leaves away from the drains in their neighborhood.
▪ To report flooding, call:
Olympia: 753-8333
Lacey: Call 360-491-5644 during business hours and 360-704-2740 for after-hours dispatch.
Tumwater: 360-754-4150
Thurston County Public Works: 360-867-2300
Should flooding occur, do not drive through standing water.
Thurston County might see wind gusts exceeding 40 mph and possibly exceeding 50 mph late Saturday evening. With the winds will come fallen branches and possibly entire trees, which can also bring down power lines.
▪ To report downed power lines, call 911.
If you lose power, report it to Puget Sound Energy at 888-225-5773
▪ To report fallen trees and limbs blocking streets and sidewalks, call
Olympia: 753-8333
Lacey: 360-491-5644 during business hours and 360-704-2740 for after-hours dispatch.
Tumwater: 360-754-4150
Thurston County Public Works: 360-867-2300
▪ In Mason County, report outages to the outage hotline at 360-432-1533, 360-275-2833 (Belfair), or 360-861-4247 (Elma).
SANDBAGS AVAILABLE
Need sandbags? Here’s a list of places to pick them up, courtesy of Thurston County Emergency Management.
Not all locations have filled bags, so bring a shovel and be prepared to fill empty bags with bulk sand.
▪ Fire Station 1-2, 10828 Littlerock Road, Rochester (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 1-3, 18346 Albany St., Rochester (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 1-4, 2641 114th Way (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 91, 125 Delphi Road NW (filled bags, empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 93, 2815 Summit Lake Shore Road NW (filled bags, empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 95, 5911 Black Lake Blvd. SW (empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-1, 187 Hodgden St. SE, Tenino (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-2, 17134 Old Hwy 99 SE, Tenino (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ Fire Station 12-3, 5405 Skookumchuck Road SE (empty bags and sand)
▪ Fire Station 13-1, 3707 Steamboat Loop NW (filled bags)
▪ Fire Station 13-2, 8113 Steamboat Island Road NW (filled bags, empty bags & bulk sand)
▪ Southeast Thurston Fire Authority, 709 Mill Road (filled bags)
▪ City of Tumwater Fire Department, 7007 Capitol Blvd. SW, behind blue building (filled bags)
▪ Town of Bucoda, 605 N. Main St. (empty bags and bulk sand)
▪ City of Olympia Public Works, call 360-753-8333 for information.
▪ City of Yelm Public Works, 901 Rhoton Road SE, Yelm (empty bags and bulk sand).
▪ Thurston County Emergency Management, 9521 Tilley Road SW, Olympia. Filled bags are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 360-867-2800 prior to pickup.
For more information, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/em/Flood/Sandbagging.htm.
Staff reporter Jerre Redecker contributed to this report
Comments