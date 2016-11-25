Weather Service issues flood watch and warns of potential landslides

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a flood watch through Saturday afternoon for Thurston, Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
Portions of the Chehalis River could reach flood stage on Friday, officials say.
“At this time, it appears that any flooding that occurs will be minor,” the alert stated.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Chehalis River near Grand Mound was at 13 and a half feet, according to Thurston County Emergency Management’s river information page. Its flood stage at that location is 14 feet
In a separate announcement released Friday morning, the National Weather Service also warned that recent heavy rainfall has led to an increased threat of landslides throughout Western Washington.
Between three-quarters of an inch and two inches of rain fell within a 24-hour period on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The heavy rainfall adds to already saturated soil from rainfall over the past several weeks,” the alert stated. “The recent rainfall has put on extra pressure on soil instability… leading to an increased threat of landslides.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments