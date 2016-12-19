Overnight snow turning to rain, wet commute in South Sound

A last gasp of cold weather brought an inch or so of wet snow to some areas of south Thurston County overnight Sunday and early Monday, but it was turning to rain by daylight.
Roads were clear and there were no traffic problems, according to Thurston County dispatchers.
Rochester School District closed due to road conditions. Other Thurston County school districts are on winter break.
In Lewis County, Adna and Chehalis school districts are two hours late.
The forecast is for heavy rain and gusty wind through the morning, and again overnight, according to the National Weather Service Office in Seattle.
Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker
Comments