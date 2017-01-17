Thurston County burn ban lifted

A Stage 1 burn ban for Thurston County was lifted at 11 a.m. Monday.
According to the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA), the region’s air quality improved over the weekend due to changing weather and a substantial reduction in smoke output since a burn ban went into effect on Friday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, the air pollution category at an ORCAA monitoring site in Lacey registered as “good,” which means air pollution was minimal and there was little health risk.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the Olympia area calls for rain that’s heavy at times through Tuesday evening with a high near 47 degrees. Up to three-quarters to one inch of precipitation is possible.
Wednesday’s forecast includes more rain and a high near 51 degrees. Between a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is expected.
For more information on air quality conditions, go to www.orcaa.org
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
