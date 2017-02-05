Sunday morning snow ahead of South Sound winter storm warning

It was snowing throughout the South Sound on Sunday morning, and it expected to stick in low-lying areas.
How much will stick, however — that’s the question.
A National Weather Service winter weather advisory from early Sunday said 1 to 3 inches of snowfall was possible throughout Western Washington, with rain expected to transition to snow in the afternoon.
But snow was already falling in much of the South Sound by 9 a.m., prompting the Weather Service to upgrade the advisory to a winter storm warning effective through 4 p.m. Monday.
The revised forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches of lowland snow around the Puget Sound, with up to 8 inches falling in the Cascade foothills.
“Roads and sidewalks will be snow-covered and slippery,” the Weather Service warning reads. “Travel will be very difficult ... especially during the Monday morning commute. Delays may be significant.”
University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass wrote Sunday morning that other forecasting models paint an even whiter picture for the region.
“I have studied Northwest snowstorms for years, and the situation is not optimal for a big snow event, but it is close enough and the models are now insistent enough that significant lowland snow from Seattle to Portland looks highly probable,” Mass wrote.
The European Center weather model, which Mass considers the best available, shows up to 10 inches falling in Tacoma through Monday night, with even more in Olympia and East Pierce County.
There is a lot of variance in the forecast, Mass wrote — with there being either a 25 percent chance of a dusting of snow or a foot of snow falling in Seattle.
“These are similar probabilities as were given for the election of President Trump — so they are not negligible,” he wrote.
In the Cascades, the Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Monday, with 20 to 30 inches of snow expected to fall. The snow level, currently at 1,500 feet, is expected to fall below 1,000 feet.
The warning advises people to only travel Snoqualmie and White passes in an emergency.
Crashes closed Interstate 90 eastbound near Snoqualmie Pass for about two hours early Sunday, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
Snoqualmie Pass also had to be closed Saturday afternoon for avalanche control. The Northwest Avalanche Center raised the risk of human-caused avalanches to high Sunday.
Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville closed Sunday due to icy conditions and is expected to reopen Friday, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
At Mount Rainier National Park, the road to Paradise will not open Sunday and chains are required for people traveling to Longmire, according to the National Park Service.
