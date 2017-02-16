How wet is it? Not as much as you might think

Thursday’s weather was a welcome break after rain on Wednesday caused mudslides throughout the region.
And, although Seattle is looking at a record-wet month, Olympia is almost 2 inches away from cracking its top 10 wettest Februaries.
“You’re at 7.26 inches right now,” said Johnny Burg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle. The No. 10 spot is 9.19 inches in 1981, well below Olympia’s wettest February of 15.5 inches in 1999.
“We’ll probably see a little bit of rain, but 2 inches? I wouldn’t bet on it,” he said.
Thurston County got off light, according to Lucy Mills, road operations manager.
“Going from snow to flooding last week, it was crazy,” she said. However, Thurston County has “done really well so far. We’ve seen a couple of small sloughing” but nothing that blocks roads.
Wednesday’s rain was a record in Seattle, with 1.63 inches at Sea-Tac Airport drowning the .94 inches set in 1970. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had received 7.84 inches of precipitation this month — and it’s barely half over. The area needs another 1.28 inches to break the all-time record, which was set in 1961 with 9.11 inches.
The prospect of more snow is also fading with the prospect of spring, Burg said. But, it’s not unprecedented. Olympia saw snow on April 11 in 1981.
In Mason County, the Skokomish River in Mason County crested Thursday with minor flooding and will fall below flood stage on Friday.
The forecast through the holiday weekend calls for a chance of rain each day, but no washouts. Temperatures continue to be seasonal, with lows in the high 30s and highs around 50 degrees.
Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker Stacia Glenn contributed to this report.
