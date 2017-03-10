Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues

Snow falls in Tumwater on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Olympian photographer Tony Overman makes a visit to the top of Capitol Peak in the Capitol State Forest to see the wind, rain and hail that is sending November out with a roar.
Interfaith Works opened an emergency overnight shelter this weekend at First Christian Church in downtown Olympia, due to the stormy weather.
Wet and possibly windy weather is shaping up for the weekend on the West Coast. Here's an early look at where the moisture is coming from, and the timing of this system.
Ron Flanagan came home Tuesday, June 14, 2016, to dark clouds over his house and what he thinks is a funnel cloud. Flanagan said he has seen a handful of these clouds in the 15 years he has lived in McKenna, Washington.
Todd Lloyd, manager of resource operations for Tacoma Public Utilities, explains how much Cushman Dam is reliant on water from snowpack runoff.
Take a ride through floodwater that forced the eventual closure of Highway 507, north of Centralia.
Flood threat forces partial evacuation at care center in McKenna.
As regional rivers rise due to massive rain runoff the Deschutes Falls puts on an impressive display of nature's raw power Wednesday, Dec. 9.
"The kids need to come first, above everything else," Leah Davis said. "I think bureaucracy gets lost in the fact that their real kids, they're real people."