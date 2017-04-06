High wind watch issued for Friday in Western Washington

Strong winds are expected to blow through Western Washington on Friday (April 7), according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon in the South Sound. That prompted the Weather Service to issue a high wind watch for the day.
The strongest winds are expected to arrive during the evening commute.
Moderate rainfall is expected through Saturday morning, which will raise river levels, but not to flood stage.
Isolated tree damage and power outages might be possible from the storm.
High temperatures are expected to hit about 56 degrees in Tacoma, with lows near 41. Rain and showers are expected through midweek.
