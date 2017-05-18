It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.
Mayo Clinic
More Videos
3:01
Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It
0:15
Time to break out the raincoats, again
0:38
Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm
1:06
Mesmerizing weather images are Kitsap man's poetry
1:18
Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues
0:46
Winter once again makes a brief South Sound appearance
0:49
Super Sledding at Jim Brown Park
0:46
Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter
0:17
Snowfall begins in Tumwater
0:30
November weather goes out with a roar
1:14
Emergency overnight shelter opened in Olympia for windstorm
0:29
Watch how wet, windy storm heading our way is developing
1:32
Residents stock up in preparation for incoming storms
Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon.
Ron Flanagan came home Tuesday, June 14, 2016, to dark clouds over his house and what he thinks is a funnel cloud. Flanagan said he has seen a handful of these clouds in the 15 years he has lived in McKenna, Washington.