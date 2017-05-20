Two weeks after: Storm cleanup continues

Double D Tree Service owner David Drewry explains how the May 4 wet microburst was a unique event for the South Sound.
Lisa Pemberton and Tony Overman lpemberton@theolympian.com / toverman@theolympian.com
Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It

Weather

Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It

It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.

Editor's Choice Videos