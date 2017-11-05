Ice and snow is making travel difficult on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday morning.
Weather

Snow and ice mean Sunday travel restrictions

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 05, 2017 7:57 AM

Ice and snow is making travel difficult in the mountain passes on Sunday morning.

Chains are required on vehicles that don’t have all-wheel drive and oversize vehicles are prohibited on Snoqualmie Pass.

On White Pass, traction tires are required, chains are required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

On Blewett and Stevens passes, traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Cayuse and Chinook passes and the North Cascades Highway are closed and will be evaluated Monday for a potential opening.

Mount Rainier National Park has not yet announced if it will open the road from Longmire to Paradise on Sunday.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

