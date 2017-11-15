Rain, wind, wrecks, I-5 lane closure make for brutal morning commute. ‘Expect delays’

Nasty weather played havoc with traffic on Wednesday morning at one point pushing the commute time between Olympia and Tacoma to 72 minutes, 25 minutes longer than normal.
The state Department of Transportation issued a warning via Twitter in the form of a Star Wars gif: Han Solo saying, “Be careful.”
“Another really rough day out there weather-wise,” read the agency’s tweet. “Please be cautious, alert, watch for standing water and give responding aid crews room to work. And please watch your speed, especially on ramps & curves.”
Since 1 a.m., WSDOT posted alerts about accidents about seven traffic wrecks on Interstate 5 and two more on state Route 16. There was also a warning of severe winds on the Narrows bridges.
Shortly before 8 a.m. the right lane of northbound I-5 was closed near 38th Street for emergency repairs. Motorists should expect delays, WSDOT tweeted.
On state Route 112 near Mile Post 28, the road was closed in both direction because of high water from the Pysht River.
The mountain passes are also creating trouble for drivers. Wednesday morning traction tires were advised and oversized vehicles were prohibited on Snoqualmie and White passes.
