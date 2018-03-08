Snowstorm gives bulldog opportunity to lap up flakes
Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. This video shows Odin and Liza, two one-year-old bulldog siblings, playing in the snow. Liza can be seen attempting to catch snowflakes on her tongue.
Lauren Hammerton via Storyful
More Videos
0:34
Snowstorm gives bulldog opportunity to lap up flakes
0:34
Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park
2:12
Two weeks after: Storm cleanup continues
3:00
Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It
0:14
Time to break out the raincoats, again
0:37
Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm
1:05
Mesmerizing weather images are Kitsap man's poetry
1:17
Dismal weather in South Sound may shake its winter blues
0:45
Winter once again makes a brief South Sound appearance
0:48
Super Sledding at Jim Brown Park
0:45
Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter
It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.
Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon.