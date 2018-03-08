Snowstorm gives bulldog opportunity to lap up flakes

Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. This video shows Odin and Liza, two one-year-old bulldog siblings, playing in the snow. Liza can be seen attempting to catch snowflakes on her tongue.