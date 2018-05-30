Subtropical storm Alberto whips up mini-waterspout in hotel pool

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. This vid
It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.
Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon