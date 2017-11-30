Weird

Vermont city thanks French city for misspelled jerseys

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:31 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's capital city said merci via Skype on Thursday to a French city it's named after for some misspelled soccer jerseys that were sent its way.

Montpellier, France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans but the jerseys came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two. The city in southern France decided to send the jerseys to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two.

Montpelier Mayor John Hollar thanked Montpellier Mayor Philippe Saurel by Skype from the city's high school gym, where students wore the donated jerseys for the event.

"If you could just send me a few jerseys every couple of weeks I could be the most popular mayor ever in Montpelier," Hollar said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the athletic department and other charities. Noel Riby-Williams, a Montpelier High School senior and soccer player, said she hopes to raise money for a church in Ghana, where she was born.

"It's just great that out of a little kindness another little kindness happens. And if everybody in the world just spread kindness the world would be such a better place," she told WCAX-TV.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

    A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

View More Video