New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie looks at the audience during an inaguation ceremony in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Democrat Phil Murphy become the state's 56th governor, succeeding Republican Chris Christie after he was sworn in at the War Memorial in Trenton Tuesday
Christie criticizes reports of his airline security handling

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:21 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

Chris Christie is disputing reports suggesting he tried to get special treatment that he enjoyed while he was governor.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey tweeted on Thursday that a report about how he tried to enter a security line at Newark Liberty International Airport was "pure fiction."

An official familiar with the encounter told The Associated Press that Christie headed to a special access area when an airport officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to a regular screening line. Christie says it was the TSA official who informed the airport officer and his state police security detail of the mix-up.

The official says Christie complied and didn't attempt to use the special entrance.

Christie says he used neither entrance as governor.

