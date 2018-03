Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”