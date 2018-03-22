Oregon woman arrested for allegedly cooking chihuahua in oven

An Oregon woman who killed a chihuahua by cooking it in an oven, has been charged with first-degree animal abuse, Portland’s KATU-TV reports.
Citing a probable cause affidavit, the station reports that police in Warrenton, Oregon, started investigating Monday after receiving a report that a 28-year-old woman killed the dog.
The woman reportedly told police she killed the 7-year-old chihuahua “because she thought an ex-boyfriend was inside the dog.”
Police found the dead dog on the burner of the oven in the women’s residence, KATU-TV reports. The dog’s remains were investigated by Clatsop County Animal Control. The woman was taken to Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare. She was booked in the Clatsop County Jail on Tuesday on one count of first-degree animal abuse.
