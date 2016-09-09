Debate questions for Trump

We have provided a list of suggested questions for moderators to use in teasing out Hillary Clinton's positions on issues such as Iran, entitlements and defense spending. The trick with Clinton is getting her to be explicit about ways in which she would differ from the Obama administration and be able to confront her liberal base.
The task with Donald Trump is entirely different. His biggest flaws include his character, attitudes toward women and minorities, his ludicrous policy proposals, and his jaw-dropping ignorance.
The most important question for Trump will no doubt be: But you didn't answer the question. Can you do so please? Here are some suggested queries:
▪ Will you renounce birtherism?
▪ Your steak, football, airlines, chocolate, magazine, vodka, casino, mortgage and university businesses all failed. Don't these failures show your lack of executive skills?
▪ You refuse to release your taxes since you claim to be under audit. Why have you not released the audit letter to prove this and why can't you release the returns anyway — since there is no legal restriction on doing so?
▪ Saying someone cannot do his job because of his race or ethnicity is classic racism. Why isn't your attack on Judge Curiel, whom you falsely said is a "Mexican," a classic racist attack?
▪ Yes or no, do all the Dreamers get deported under your scheme? What about a grandmother who has been here for 40 years? What about a working parent whose kids were born in the United States?
▪ In what ways has Vladimir Putin acted in ways contrary to U.S. interests?
▪ What version of your tax plan are you advocating?
▪ Do you think African Americans have legitimate complaints about policing?
