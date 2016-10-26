Opinion

October 26, 2016 6:34 AM

The Olympian’s election endorsements for Nov. 8

The Olympian editorial board

Here are the recommendations from the The Olympian Editorial Board for the election of November 8, 2016. This post will be updated as endorsements are made. For information specific to your area, check out The Olympian’s Voter Guide.

Federal candidates

President: Hillary Clinton

U.S. Senate: Patty Murray

Congressional District No. 3: Coming

Congressional District No. 10: Denny Heck

State candidates

Governor: Jay Inslee

Lt. Governor: Cyrus Habib

Secretary of State: Kim Wyman

Treasurer: Michael Waite

Auditor: Pat McCarthy

Attorney general: Bob Ferguson

Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz

Superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal

Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler

Legislative District 22

Washington ballot measures

Initiative No. 723: Carbon tax. Yes

Initiative No. 735: Campaign finance: Coming.

Initiative No. 1433: Minimum wage increase: Coming.

Initiative No. 1464: Money in politics: Coming.

Initiative No. 1491: Gun protection orders: Coming.

Initiative No. 1501: Identity theft: Coming.

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210: Redistricting commission: Coming.

Local ballot measures

Olympia Initiative No. 1: No

Tumwater Advisory: Fireworks ban: Coming.

Thurston County

County Commissioner Position 1: Jim Cooper

County Commissioner Position 2: Kelsey Hulse

Thurston Superior Court

  • Position 1: Chris Lanese
  • Position 7: John Skinder

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Highlights- Tumwater clinches 2A EvCo title in shootout win over Black Hills

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos