The Olympian’s election endorsements for Nov. 8

Here are the recommendations from the The Olympian Editorial Board for the election of November 8, 2016. This post will be updated as endorsements are made. For information specific to your area, check out The Olympian’s Voter Guide.
Federal candidates
President: Hillary Clinton
U.S. Senate: Patty Murray
Congressional District No. 3: Coming
Congressional District No. 10: Denny Heck
State candidates
Governor: Jay Inslee
Lt. Governor: Cyrus Habib
Secretary of State: Kim Wyman
Treasurer: Michael Waite
Auditor: Pat McCarthy
Attorney general: Bob Ferguson
Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz
Superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal
Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler
Legislative District 22
- Senate: Sam Hunt
- House Position 1: Laurie Dolan
- House Position 2: Beth Doglio
Washington ballot measures
Initiative No. 723: Carbon tax. Yes
Initiative No. 735: Campaign finance: Coming.
Initiative No. 1433: Minimum wage increase: Coming.
Initiative No. 1464: Money in politics: Coming.
Initiative No. 1491: Gun protection orders: Coming.
Initiative No. 1501: Identity theft: Coming.
Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210: Redistricting commission: Coming.
Local ballot measures
Olympia Initiative No. 1: No
Tumwater Advisory: Fireworks ban: Coming.
Thurston County
County Commissioner Position 1: Jim Cooper
County Commissioner Position 2: Kelsey Hulse
Thurston Superior Court
- Position 1: Chris Lanese
- Position 7: John Skinder
