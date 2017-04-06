Marijuana a promising solution

Most of us never thought we would see the day when one could legally go to an establishment and buy marijuana for recreational use.
Most of us also never thought we would see the day when high schools would allow students to use marijuana for their well-being, but here we are.
Colorado, Maine and New Jersey now allow students to use marijuana in schools for medical purposes, and recently, parents of students in Washington appeared in front of the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee to talk about how marijuana has benefited their children.
Whether the drug has alleviated pain or lessened complications from terrible illnesses, the parents attributed their child’s improved lifestyle to cannabis oil and other forms of marijuana.
A proposed bill — House Bill 1060 — would allow a parent or guardian to privately administer medical marijuana to a child while at school, on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event. The children would have to meet requirements of state law, and the drug would have to come in a non-smokable form.
Under existing law, schools are allowed on-site use of medical marijuana if they choose.
We understand many might have mixed feelings about this. While society is slowly becoming more open-minded about the legality of marijuana, some may be concerned about teenagers having the green light to come to school with the drug in their system.
But we agree with Republican Sen. Joe Fain, who was quoted by The Associated Press as saying he doesn’t see how this is different from a parent giving a child an opioid if they needed it.
For many students, medication is a way of life. If a student is allowed to take Ritalin to treat ADHD or antidepressants to improve their mental health, then maybe marijuana should be allowed the same type of treatment.
