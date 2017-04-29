How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:46 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs Pause 1:39 Sunny Arts Walk puts a spring in everyone's step 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:08 Yelm's Drea Schwaier discusses pitching no-hitter against Bonney Lake 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 1:52 John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh 0:58 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season." 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee