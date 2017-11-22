The Olympian Editorial Page needs you

If you live in South Sound, have with a lot to say about local matters, and can get it down in words, you should consider applying to be a member of The Olympian’s 2018 Board of Contributors.
We are interested in finding 6 to 8 local residents who represent a variety of life perspectives and points of view to write 6 to 8 columns in the coming year on local issues and concerns.
Given a chance to write a newspaper column, what would you write about? Are you liberal, conservative, something else? What section of our South Sound community would you seek to represent?
You may be a state worker, student, or neighborhood activist. You also may have a special insight or knowledge from your profession. Your passion may be education, the environment, health care, the economy, or spirituality. You might be a small business person who wants the public to understand the role of entrepreneurs and small business in Thurston County.
Never miss a local story.
The best contributors focus their writing on local matters, or the way local events fit into the national and international context. They don’t just point out problems — they offer solutions to problems facing the community and the region.
If interested, please send us a self-nomination today. There's no form to fill out. Here's how to apply:
▪ Send The Olympian a cover letter with information about your educational and occupational experience and any relevant ethnic, religious or other background. Tell us why you want to write a newspaper column. Include any area of expertise or passion, your political philosophy and any writing experience.
▪ Provide two writing samples of no less than 600 words on current topics.
▪ Send your self-nomination letter and writing samples electronically to bshannon@theolympian.com, putting "Board of Contributors" into the subject line.
We want to hear from you soon. The deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
We also need Editorial Board members
We’re looking for a pool of diverse community members to serve on The Olympian Editorial Board later in 2018. This community-member role requires weekly attendance at board meetings, and participation in live and email discussions that help shape our editorial positions.
Our board typically meets at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. During election season the meetings are much more frequent and can fall on multiple days, but usually mornings.
Current community members Priscilla Terry and Dani Madrone have agreed to keep serving during our move in early 2018 to a new downtown Olympia location. We’ll issue another call for board members — if still needed — once we’re moved and settled.
If interested, please send us a self-nomination letter. Describe your background and philosophy and tell us what you’d bring to board discussions. Send your email query to bshannon@theolympian.com and put "Editorial Board/community member" in the subject line.
Comments