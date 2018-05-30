Let’s dive into the workings of the Port of Olympia

Let's talk about the Port of Olympia. On April 23, the Port commission placed the executive director on leave because it felt it was "time for a change." I couldn't agree more. There also has been significant controversy about port operations, especially cargoes, and dissension among the commission members. A little research reveals some interesting facts.
Port districts are authorized under Title 53 of the Revised Code of Washington to be set up in a county through the county commission. Oddly, a port doesn't even need an "appropriate" body of water. A port doesn't even need an airport. This is explained when one looks at RCW 53.25. It talks about industrial development districts on "marginal lands." It allows port commissions to create and modify those districts on their own authority. Acquisition of land can even be made under eminent domain.
Still, when one thinks of a port, a marine terminal first comes to mind. There are actually five main parts to the Port of Olympia: the regional airport/New Market, Swantown Marina, marine terminal, properties (Lacey), and a storm water facility.
However, the Port of Olympia is primarily industrial development districts. If you look at the budget for 2018, the major sources of revenue are rents and taxes. There is very little or no net income from standard port operations like ship and airplane activity.
The tax levy was increased by 19 percent in 2018. Most of it is budgeted for bond interest and principal. More than $3 million of tax revenue in 2017 was charged against environmental expense. This lead to a deficit in tax revenue of more than $2.7 million. While the port has one of the lowest tax rates in Washington, it should be evaluated as a stand-alone enterprise.
Port land holdings are assessed as a government enterprise. They are not subject to property tax. Consequently, Thurston County and the cities of Olympia, Tumwater, and Lacey are losing property tax revenue. Businesses that use the port properties, while paying rent, are not paying their fair share of property taxes. The port is in unfair competition with private business property owners in the area. This distorts the marketplace for business properties.
Ports are allowed to define industrial development districts on marginal lands. If one examines the definition of marginal lands (see RCW 53.24.30), it is not met for most of the port held lands. They hardly seem marginal except, perhaps, some shore areas subject to flooding. The lands near the airport and marine terminal and in Lacey are prime industrial and business locations. The Lacey properties were purchased in a lucrative deal on March 1, 2017 for $6.5 million while the total assessed value of the property was about $4.5 million. They are in a growing area with plenty of road access and services to the west of Hawks Prairie. The redesigned exit off Interstate 5 at Marvin Road will soon (hopefully) provide even better access. None of these are "marginal land."
The highly visible aspects of the port, the marine terminal and the airport, are clearly money losing, or barely break even, propositions. The industrial development aspects provide a major part of the income. On the other hand, this income to the port displaces private business which would be paying taxes. The tax burden of the port added to its property tax exemption increases city and county property taxes to fund the port deficits. The taxpayers are funding the questionable business decisions of the port commission and administration.
The commission is in the process of shaking up the administration. They should take a long, hard look at all port operations and holdings. The port should not compete with private businesses. It should sell off properties that do so. If the properties are not economically viable, taxpayers should not be made to compensate bad private business decisions. Money-losing operations should be abandoned or at least operated by private companies that have an incentive to make a profit.
Profit is not a very popular concept in some areas. Change always creates difficulties, but that is how we adjust to new conditions. Government business creates more government business through distorted market decisions. Nothing ever fails but failure is an essential part of a free market.
Ed Pole is a retired engineer and active gadfly residing in Lacey. He is a member of the 2018 Olympian Board of Contributors. Contact him at ejp.olyboc@gmail.com or comment online.
