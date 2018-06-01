Evergreen student’s quest for a library’s preservation shows what one person can do

Waylon Robert was barely into his first year at The Evergreen State College when he embarked on a remarkable quest. It began with a college assignment and led all the way to the state legislature. Its results have the potential to impact communities across Washington.
As a boy, Waylon visited numerous rural Washington communities with his parents. He developed an affinity for places with interesting histories. Places where people labor in sawmills and canneries, where mid-day meals are eaten from lunchboxes, and even a good pair of gloves can wear out in a single day. Hoquiam in Grays Harbor County is one of those places.
After graduating from Catholic high school in Seattle, Waylon found a way to incorporate that small working-town fascination into a college assignment. It required him to find a worthy community project and follow it through to the end. So he boarded a bus and headed to Grays Harbor County.
“Taking the bus is a great first step in learning about a community,” Waylon said.
Discovery in Hoquiam
The Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam is listed on the national register of historical places. It was designed by a protégé of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This Prairie-style library is a rare gem in Washington state. But the venerable structure was in much need of restoration.
There was an ongoing civic campaign to raise over $1 million to restore the library. This would be Waylon’s first challenge. After conferring with Hoquiam City Manager Brian Shay, Waylon spent several months raising money. His lack of fundraising experience was no barrier; he managed to secure $40,000. His work didn’t go unnoticed — he now serves on the Grays Harbor College Foundation Board.
But the campaign was still short of its funding target, which let Waylon to his second challenge. His next step was to seek out local leaders willing to share their wisdom. These encounters spawned the notion of seeking help from the Legislature. He bounced between lawmakers of every political stripe. He weaved his way among lobbyists familiar with the byzantine ways of Olympia. When the 2017 legislative session adjourned, Waylon and his growing band of friends and mentors were rewarded with a budget appropriation sufficient to put the Hoquiam library campaign over the top.
With work finally under way to restore the library, the quest would surely end.
It didn’t.
From Hoquiam to Washington
The library project taught Waylon that Hoquiam’s needs were not unlike other small Washington communities. Some 21 counties are classified as “economically distressed.” They’re places where unemployment is high and funds to maintain important civic structures are practically non-existent. Some civic needs are supported by government grants, and that gave Waylon another idea. He circled back to mentors like Rep. Brian Blake and State Librarian Cindy Aden with questions.
Grant program proposals need careful study and justification, and studies require funds. So Waylon and his band of believers went back to work. Funds were eventually coaxed from the state operating fund. The Office of Archeology and Historic Preservation set out to produce a study report by December. If the study makes the case for distressed counties, then legislative action would be required in 2019 and the quest would continue.
Waylon is now finishing up his third year at Evergreen. Remarkably, this young student has managed to benefit a community far from his own, befriend a diverse group of lawmakers and influencers, and get done what is never easy in Olympia. No one told Waylon that what he wanted to do wasn’t possible. Turns out, that was a very good thing.
“Making things happen is all about communicating and relationships,” Waylon said.
As the end of the academic year approaches, Waylon is planning yet another bus ride to Hoquiam. This time he aims to find work at a local mill to earn money for college. Working at a mill is something entirely new for him. He’ll need to find someone knowledgeable to ask a few good questions – and a lunchbox. And, oh yes, a really good pair of gloves.
Terry Oxley is a member of The Olympian’s Board of Contributors. He is retired from the military and a communications career at Puget Sound Energy. Reach him at tjox47@gmail.com
