Why we love football so much: Passion, tradition and more

There is romance in the change of seasons.
The autumnal equinox is a few weeks away, but the sporting world in these parts has long been tilting toward fall.
The gravitational pull of the gridiron, anymore a constant tug on the Deep South, has a way of conjuring spring tides of anticipation.
Kickoff is in the air.
In the distance, marching bands throb.
Young men in shoulder pads nurse bruises anew.
Stadiums clear their throats.
Towns, counties, cities and entire states will soon unite and clash, cheer and jeer. High school squads already are.
Football is a matter of community and regional pride, a smash-mouth game of ours are better than yours, and here’s a forearm shiver to prove it.
Why do we love it so?
The pageantry, the collisions, the atmosphere?
Pick one.
Pick half a dozen.
We did.
One for every point in a touchdown.
1. The tradition
Not many sporting events in our time compel congregants to ring church bells, hurl toilet paper, paint their bodies, bark, sing, hoot hog calls, steal mascots, despise enemy colors, bark some more, eat too much, drink even more and, on occasion, parade down Main Street with a goal post in tow.
In the football ville of Statesboro, Ga., a drainage ditch — where said-to-be-magical water trickles past the local college team’s practice field — has for more than a quarter century been known as Beautiful Eagle Creek.
Marching bands can spell out their team names and make them stretch for 100 yards.
Even schools in the most out-of-the-way locales keep their followers coming back season after season to soak in the spirit of games past and present.
2. The schedule
Think of the season as a fine restaurant.
Every weekend, every Friday (high schools), Saturday (colleges) or Sunday (pros) — or, if you go for buffets, all three days — there is something new on the menu.
That keeps a fan from getting too stuffed.
Baseball flies at you daily.
And there’s nothing wrong with that.
It’s just that football fits today’s lifestyles.
When it all winds down with the Super Bowl in early February, the game always seems to leave us wanting.
3. The theater
And where else do combined hundreds of thousands of people show up to see them do it?
The spectacle only gets better from there.
If you think NASCAR Sundays are made-for-TV dramas, game-day Saturdays in the South serve up Oscar-worthy epics. Battle lines are drawn week in and week out for state-vs.-state clashes that play out on grand stages.
Rivalries may be ancient, but something new always comes to pass.
Crowds are the chorus and players the song in a tune of possibility that something glorious might happen.
Just watch.
And listen.
Closely.
In the foreword of a Sporting News homage to stadiums subtitled “College Football’s Most Hallowed Grounds,” legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson writes:
When Lloyd Carr was named the Michigan head coach, I mentioned that if he wanted something different for his team sometime, he might try stopping at the stadium ’bout 9 p.m. on a Friday, go inside and sit down and just listen. Just listen. If you know any of the history ... and you know how to listen, that Big Ol’ House will leave an impression.
4. The characters
From our state’s high schools to its colleges, the men who lead our boys onto the field can be more revered — or reviled — than governors. They are akin to politicians and preachers. They tend to make more money too.
The ones who do it best become icons.
The players change and to some degree so do the coaches.
But the good ones stick around. We seem to like it when they do.
It didn’t matter that the late Erk Russell was an Auburn man. Georgians adopted him. His bald dome was as shiny as our statehouse roof. He was a state treasure.
He knew well the region’s bond with the game and those who play it.
“The brotherhood of football ... is the strongest brotherhood known to man as far as I’m concerned,” Russell said in a 2005 interview with The Telegraph.
In that same interview, Russell spoke of another coach, the famed Bear Bryant.
Russell said Bryant was “probably the most historical figure in Alabama history. ... I wish I had his coaching ability. And his record. And his financial statement.”
5. The passion
There is a scene in the 1993 movie “Rudy,” the tale of an undersized dreamer who longs to play for the Fighting Irish.
Rudy’s father and brother show up at Notre Dame Stadium to see what watching a game in person is all about.
Rudy’s dad, played by Ned Beatty, steps inside the venerable arena, stops in his tracks, stares.
“This,” he says, “is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen.”
Be it high school, college or the National Football League, towns and venues come alive on game days. The contests are high church.
The game has its devout believers and followers. Their convictions run deep.
A writer named Warren St. John, in the introduction to his 2004 Crimson Tide-fan travelogue, “Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer: A Journey into the Heart of Fan Mania,” cited an Alabama newspaper’s survey.
The survey revealed that nine out of 10 people in that state “describe themselves as college football fans. ... To understand what an absolute minority non-fans are in Alabama, consider this: they are outnumbered there by atheists.”
6. The party
The hoedowns before the showdowns have long since graduated from pickup trucks in parking lots.
Anymore, though, folks are as apt to show up to kick up their boots before kickoff as they are to stick around for the game.
College pregame parties rule in these parts, turning campuses into giant picnic blankets seven or eight times a season.
Many of the gatherings put wedding receptions to shame.
Socializing and being seen are paramount.
For more than a few revelers, the game is merely the after-party.
In Athens, one longtime gathering on a lawn just south of Sanford Stadium doesn’t end until one of its organizers “calls the Dawgs.”
Before fans begin their treks to the stadium, he recites an off-color poem — usually composed on a paper plate.
His words often belittle the opposition and, on occasion, its women.
The ritual, replete with the worst rhymes known to inebriation, is a benediction of sorts.
It also serves as a reminder for those who might have forgotten why they are there: Kickoff is in 15 minutes.
(A version of this essay was published in 2008.)
