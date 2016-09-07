New realities inspire good idea at Lacey City Hall

E-COMMERCE FINDS HOME IN LACEY: Give credit to Lacey city officials for creating a new, safe space at the City Hall parking lot for people making e-commerce transactions. It sure beats meeting up with strangers at park-and-rides or supermarket parking lots.
Since late August people who buy and sell person-to-person using online sites such as eBay can exchange goods and cash next to the Lacey Police Department. The designated area is monitored by video.
Police officers were already working on the low-cost concept, based on the same idea from the town of Sedro-Woolley, and so was Mayor Andy Ryder, inspired by his son Jesse. The merged ideas led to the designation of a couple of parking spaces for e-commerce patrons.
And based on citizen feedback received by Ryder, the city added an electrical outlet so that buyers can plug in electronic goods and know they work — before handing over cash.
This is a promising service and one other cities are sure to copy.
NEW SCHOOL BREAKS GROUND: Tumwater School District has delivered its first major construction project using bond proceeds approved by local voters in 2014. The first fruit, a new Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, is a shiny example of a better environment for students and staff in public schools.
The $25 million project includes interactive white boards, interior hallways instead of pods, a security system that enables a full building lock-down by pushing a button, and large windows that increase use of natural light. Energy-efficient lighting also is expected to reduce power needs over the long haul.
The two-story school’s design is innovative enough that it secured a $3.9 million state grant given to districts that use sustainability in designs.
Staffers at the school are thrilled by the new environment, which replaces the original 1957 structure. Students started their new school year there Wednesday.
We hope other districts are taking similar steps with schools as they build new ones or renovate old ones.
DOWNTOWN POLICE PATROLS: The downtown assault of performers from an Olympia drag show early Sunday morning reminds us all that hazards lurk downtown after dark and that the stupidity of apparent bigots survives all reason.
Whether police night patrols would have prevented the attacks is in question. Such patrols after dark Wednesday through Saturday nights were suspended last month due to a shortage of police officers.
Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts said the attacks, which LGBT advocates labeled a hate crime, are under investigation and being taken very seriously. One person was left with a concussion and broken teeth, according to a LGBT advocate. Roberts said he was not sure walking patrols would have prevented the incident.
That said, night walking patrols need to be restored when feasible, and we trust Roberts when he says they are a “very high priority” that will be filled as soon as is practical.
It may reassure patrons and merchants in the downtown that officers are being kept downtown “on weekend nights as much as possible when they are not responding to other calls for service,” Roberts said.
