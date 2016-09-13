Light fire season a matter of luck

Washington’s fire season isn’t over yet, but the early verdict is in. The Evergreen State has been lucky this year, escaping the massively destructive fires of the previous two summers.
That welcome news does not mean our state and regional efforts to prepare for the threat of cataclysmic fires. We live in an era of global warming and too many forests besieged with long-term disease and pest problems.
A year ago the state Department of Natural Resources and other agencies mourned the deaths of three state firefighters in Eastern Washington. No one died fighting fires this year.
Nonetheless, more needs to be done to reduce the risks. Outgoing state Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark is right to keep pushing our Legislature and governor to improve the long-term investment in fire prevention.
Exactly how much this year’s fire season will cost state taxpayers isn’t calculated yet. Goldmark asked for $24 million in new money last year, and his state Department of Natural Resources received $6.75 million. That is a small amount compared to the roughly $150 million cost of fighting fires in 2015.
But the new investment was a good step, and state lawmakers deserve some credit. DNR added a few staff, training and helped replace aging equipment.About $1 million is helping local districts with emergency repairs such as new pumps or nozzles on aging equipment.
Other funds help with removing dead or diseased trees that become explosive fire fuel
Although DNR often brings a tin cup to the Legislature after fire season, the agency is also looking for ways to replenish state coffers. A state law requires it to recover costs from parties suspected of criminal intent or negligence that causes a fire.
Less than a quarter of $45 million in recent fire costs identified for recovery have been collectedfrom individuals, utilities, or businesses found culpable.
A few Eastern Washington utilities are chafing about the bills, believing they are being gouged for acts they could not reasonably foresee or prevent. If that is true, DNR should back off. We encourage state lawmakers to look at law to ensure it is being applied correctly.
The threat of fire also means changes are needed in federal fire policies. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wants to pay for some fire fighting costs the same way that responses to earthquakes, floods and other weather emergencies are paid from Federal Emergency Management Agency accounts. That is only one way to keep USFS from borrowing from federal forest health programs each time a fire catastrophe drains firefighting budgets.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkoski of Alaska have been working on new ways to boost forest health that include reducing fuel in forests. Cantwell advocates more use of drones and aircraft to fight fires, which Goldmark also favors.
It is worth repeating to lawmakers and the governor what Goldmark likes to say: “You don’t know when you are going to be lucky, so you better be prepared.’’
