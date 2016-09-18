Understanding the high level of child poverty

3:53 Part 2: Gregg Bell, Dave Boling not easy on Seahawks after 9-3 loss at L.A. Pause

2:59 Pete Carroll speaks after Seahawks' 9-3 loss at Los Angeles

1:27 2016 Morningside Ride Road Challenge hits the streets

3:44 Highlights: Scott Gunther's 400 all-purpose yards, late TD lead Olympia past Bellarmine, 49-42

2:13 Pancakes for Sheriff Snaza

4:06 New Puget Sound 2 Go food delivery service finding traction

3:06 Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13 T-Birds stun with last-second Hail Mary pass

2:38 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson will play, more on Seahawks' Sunday at LA

1:37 Capital High's Carol McKay named state Teacher of the Year finalist

2:35 Earl Thomas intends to be better for Seahawks Sunday at LA