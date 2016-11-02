Comey feeds mistrust

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters Pause

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:45 Looking for spawning chum salmon at Kennedy Creek near Olympia

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'