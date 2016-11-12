JOIN THE EDITORIAL BOARD?

The Olympian is looking for a pool of diverse candidates to serve as a community member of the Editorial Board in 2017. This role involves weekly attendance at board meetings and helping to shape editorial positions.
If this is something that appeals to you, please send a letter of introduction, including a resume or description of your background and philosophy and a statement about what you’d bring to our board discussions.
Send your query to: Editorial Board/community member, The Olympian, 111 Bethel St. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Or you can send it electronically to: bshannon@theolympian.com, putting “Editorial Board/community member” into the subject line.
We want to hear from you soon but the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
