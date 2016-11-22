Protest is a right with a price

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park Pause

1:33 Renovations at former State Capital Museum

1:52 West Olympia restaurant replacing tipping with service charge

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:45 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews the Apple Cup

1:36 Saint Martin's Chorale performs at the 33rd annual Interfaith Works Thanksgiving

2:11 Tumwater looks for one more great season under coach Sid Otton

1:44 Kratom users stock up over worries on DEA decision